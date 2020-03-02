PSL song ‘Mela loot liya’ released by Ali Zafar

Singer and actor Ali Zafar releases his much anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 5 song “Mela loot liya” on Sunday.

The singer conveyed this to all his fans via a video log on his Twitter feed, saying that wait for the PSL song is over as Sunday has come up with the new song which would be released soon.

“What a Sunday is this with sun shining overhead and birds murmuring and spring season all round!” he said adding that another thing is in the offing and that is the promised video-referring to the new PSL song.

Ali Zafar credited the masses for extending him an immense support that allowed him to prepare a video within a short span of six-days. “It all happened due to the love and passion of the people,” he said.

He also extended apology towards his fans for not including some of their video logs in his song and said that it was not possible to go through all of them due to the short span of time.

“Keep waiting for Mela Loot Liya to be released very soon,” an enthusiastic Ali Zafar said at the end of his video message.

Ali Azmat has put his weight behind Zafar for his PSL 2020 song, which was released on Sunday

It is pertinent to mention here that the star, who has sung PSL anthems for previous editions, decided to release a new unofficial PSL song due to public demand.

Many social media users’ were of the view that Ali Zafar’s PSL anthem was far better than the current anthem Tayyar Hain.

Meanwhile, Junoon singer Ali Azmat who featured in PSL 5’s official anthem has said that he is not only supportive of Zafar releasing a new song but will also participate by sending his dance moves for the video.

Ali Zafar, who is all set to release his Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 song on Sunday, shared a video message of Ali Azmat on his Instagram.

In video, captured from Geo News special cricket segment ‘Jashn Cricket’, the Junoon’s musician can be seen supporting the ‘Ab Khel Jeamega’ singer for his upcoming PSl song.

Ali Azmat, ending the negative speculation about the rift between the two famous Pakistani artists over the PSL 2020 anthem, which officially sang by him, the Hai Jazba Junoon singer said that he is in favour of Ali Zafar to make his song adding that he would also record his dance steps for the video.

Putting his weight behind Zafar, Azmat said that “everyone, even phone and food companies, want to make their own song so why should Ali Zafar not?”

Sharing the video message of Ali Azmat, Ali Zafar wrote: “this the point! I am waiting for your shot sir.” He also said that the song would be released on Sunday.

Earlier, Zafar shared a video on Twitter and Instagram with a message that he has received overwhelming response from fans whom he had asked to send him their dancing videos to become part of his PSL song.