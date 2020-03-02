Hailey reveals the bottle party trick that recaptured Justin’s heart

Almost two years ago, Justin Bieber watched Hailey Bieber perform a beer bottle party trick on TV…and the rest was history.

On Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 23-year-old recalled how she and her now-husband rekindled their romance in April 2018, following an appearance on the series. She said Justin reached out to her after he saw her use her teeth to open a Corona beer bottle in front of Jimmy Fallon, who called the trick a “cool life hack.”

“The next morning, after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone,” Hailey said on Friday’s episode. “And it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did. I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”

“I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit,” she added.

“Thank you very much,” Fallon said, joking. “You think I’d be invited to the wedding.”

Hailey and Bieber, now 25, met in 2007. In late 2014, they sparked romance rumours and would go on to date on and off for years.. They rekindled their romance and went out together for a few months after her April 2018 Tonight Show appearance and got engaged that July during a trip to the Bahamas and officially wed in a surprise New York City courthouse ceremony the following September. They had a formal, larger wedding with friends and family in South Carolina just after their one-year anniversary.

‘I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit,’ she added

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hailey, formerly known as Hailey Bieber, also talked about Justin’s new YouTube docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which also features her.

“Before Seasons came out, I really felt like I always battled with the idea that people didn’t really know me,” she said. “They didn’t know who I was. They didn’t know Hailey for Hailey, and I just always had this constant battle where I was saying, ‘I wish people just knew my heart and I wish people just knew me for me,’ and it’s so hard to reveal that part of yourself because people only see you in photos, you know, from the outside.”

“I would always see people say, ‘Oh, she looks so unhappy and she never smiles and she never this and never that,'” Hailey continued. “So I felt like Seasons gave me the freedom to just speak my heart and show people who I was.”

She added, “That’s what I hope people take away from it, that they see me and they see him and they see us together and they just feel like, ‘These are just two normal young people who are trying to navigate this very big life, and it’s not easy and, at the end of the day, too, we all go through the same things. We all go through the same feelings and the same emotions and the same struggles, in different ways. But we’re all human, and that’s what we all have in common at the end of the day.”