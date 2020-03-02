Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela arrested for domestic violence

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela Spielberg has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanour domestic violence.

The 23-year-old aspiring adult entertainer was booked into jail on Saturday morning. She was charged with misdemeanour domestic violence/assault with bodily injury and placed on a 12-hour hold, records show. Bail was set at $1,000. Her next hearing is set for March 9.

Details about the incident were not disclosed. Mikaela lives in Nashville with her 47-year-old fiancé, Chuck Pankow. He told Fox News the incident was “a misunderstanding,” adding, “No one is hurt.”

Mikaela had made headlines last week over a rare interview she gave to The Sun, in which talked about her aspirations to become an adult entertainer. She said she has started self-producing solo porn videos and has applied for a sex worker license. She also said she would not be willing to have sex with another person on camera out of respect for her fiancé.

“Chuck’s been super supportive, but it took him a while to get to that spot because he wasn’t sure how his social group would react to it,” she said. “And thus far, it hasn’t been the best, but that was expected because of the environment we live in right now. People will be resentful about this, people will be angry because it’s like almost like I’m taking a piece of their security away by being independent. People sometimes can feel pretty entitled to your body, to your respect, to your time.”

Steven, a father of seven, and wife Kate Capshaw adopted Mikaela in 1996.

“So I have 50% of the people going, ‘Let me see your boobs!’ and then 50% of the people going, ‘How dare you ruin this last name for us?'” Mikaela told The Sun.

She told the newspaper she has a good relationship with her family.

“I have amazing parents that had their struggles with me, I’ve had my fights and struggles with them, but it’s only out of fear that people sometimes care incorrectly because they want you to be alive and safe,” she said. “They are some of the least spiteful people I know. I love them so deeply.”