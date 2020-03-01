‘Political, military leadership played key role for Doha peace agreement’

Leadership of more than 25 political and religious organizations of Pakistan have announced unanimously to support and endorse ‘Doha Peace Agreement’ stating that peace accord between Afghan-Taliban and US is resultant of continued efforts on part of Pakistan’s political and military leadership. After four decades of hostility and war, ‘Doha Peace Agreement’ between Afghan-Taliban and US will prove a milestone for regional stability and development.

Addressing a Nizam-e-Khilafat-e-Rashida Conference here on Sunday in Gujranwala, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that Pakistan has played very effective and imperative role for peace agreement between Afghan Taliban and US adding that people of Pakistan and Pak-Force laid out enormous sacrifices for peace and stability in the region. He also said that Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan played very significant role for Doha Agreement that signed here on Saturday between Afghan Taliban and US.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also underlined that Doha Peace agreement between Afghan Taliban and US is a clear message for Israel and India that nations can’t be made hostage on account of power for a longer period. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that Nizam-e-Khilafat e Rashida have to be implemented in Pakistan to make the country a welfare state. In a welfare state, it is responsibility of the state to ensure provision of education, health and justice for public free of cost. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also announced that Nizam-e-Khilafat e Rashida Conferences will be held all over the country through the platform of Pakistan Ulema Council to educate people for practical steps of Nizam-e-Khilafat e Rashida.

At Nizam-e-Khilafat-e-Rashida Conference, leadership of different religious schools of thought including Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Ayub Safdar, Maulana Asad Ullah Farooq, Maulana Muhammad Zubair Khatana, Maulana Usman Butt, Pir Sultan Mehmood, Qari Ashraf Awan, Maulana Pir Zubair Abid, Maulana Imran Raheemi, Maulana Faheemul Hassan, Maulana Ghulam Mustafa haidri, Maulana Farooq-e-Azam Sial, Maulana Ahsan Ahmed Husseini, Maulana Mubashar Raheemi, Sufi Rizwan Ahmed Tabbasum, Malik Muhammad Nawaz, Maulana Aseed-ur-Rehman, Maulana habibur Rehman, Maulana Irshad Mujahid, Qari Yameen Nadeem, Maulana Hussein Ahmed Madni, Maulana Jaffar Zia, Hafiz Muzafar Hamid Watto and others addressed here on Sunday in Gujranwala.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addressing the Nizam-e-Khilafat e Rashida Conference underlined endeavors and struggle on part of Pakistan’s Political and military leadership for peace and stability in Afghanistan stating that Pakistan laid out enormous sacrifices for durability of peace in the region and to flush out the menace of terrorism from the region.

He also announced that Nizam-e-Khilafat-e-Rashida Conference will also be held in Lahore on 18th March 2020. He stated that Pakistan can be turned into a welfare state by ensuring implementation on Nizam-e-Khilafat-e-Rashida in letter and spirit.