Karachi University student infected with coronavirus: health secretary

The Sindh Health Secretary on Sunday said that the Karachi youth was being kept in isolation after found coronavirus positive.

Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi was commenting on a statement of the Karachi University vice chancellor who had denied the virus infection in the youth, a student of the university.

“There is no truth in statement of the vice chancellor. The youth was kept in isolation after found coronavirus positive,” the health secretary said.

He will be discharged from the hospital after he will test negative from coronavirus, the health official said.

He said the family members of the patient, tested negative on Thursday.

Three members of the 22-year-old tested negative for the presence of the disease at a Karachi hospital.

The condition of the youth is improving, he said.

He said the public and the media being regularly informed about the situation and advised people to avoid an irresponsible behaviour over the issue.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the health department said that the patient, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, was still under quarantine at the hospital, refuting rumours of his release from the hospital circulating on social media. She added, that the “family of the patient was also cleared and released from isolation as their results were negative”.