Mohenjo-Daro Express escapes accident

Mohenjo-Daro Express train escaped from a big accident on Sunday morning as motorbike rickshaw loaded with grass stranded with railway it was collided with engine of train at Pir Shakh railway crossing near Khudabad town some 18 kilometres away from Dadu city. As soon as, Mohenjo-Daro Express train reached at Khudabad railway crossing from Kotri railway station, suddenly a motorbike rickshaw came in front of the train, the motor bike rickshaw was damaged completely but driver of the Motorbike rickshaw jumped and saved his life. Driver of the train, through using emergency breaks stopped train at some distance. Station master of railway station Dadu, Mohammad Aslam Isran said that Mohenjo-Daro Express train was departed towards Dadu railway station after clearing the track by railway and local police authorities. While, Railway police reached spot, arrested driver of the motorbike rickshaw and started investigation. According SHO railway police station, Ghulam Hussain Birohi said that driver of the motorbike rickshaw Zulifiqar Panhwar loaded grass and attempted to cross railway crossing Khudabad but motorbike rickshaw stranded with track. He said that as soon as, train reached, driver run way and motorbike rickshaw was damaged completely. He said that under railway act 129, FIR number, 3,220 was lodged with railway police station against driver of the motorbike rickshaw. He said that 278, 427 PPC, section were imposed in FIR against driver of motorbike rickshaw Zulifiqar Panhwar. He said that after checking the Mohenjo-Daro express railway train departed to Dadu railway station.