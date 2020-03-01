Schools in Sindh to remain closed till March 13

The government of Sindh has decided to close all private and government schools till March 13 as a precautionary measure to protect children from coronavirus.A spokesperson for the government relayed all educational institutes across the province will remain closed until March 13. The decision to keep all public and private educational institutions closed was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister’s House.Earlier, the government had notified reopening all the public and private educational institutions in Sindh on March 2 (Monday).Sindh Government has decided to extend the closure of all educational institutions till 13th of March 2020. سندھ حکومت نے صوبے بھر کے تعلیمی اداروں کو 13 مارچ 2020 تک بند رکھنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔— Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 1, 2020 Earlier, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that one case of Corona virus has been reported in Sindh while the other has been reported in the federal capital.The first case of the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan has been reported in Karachi’s private hospital, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department confirmed.Meanwhile, public and private schools will remain closed till March 15 in Balochistan. The provincial government had announced that the Matriculation Examination under Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education had been postponed and the same will be reorganised at a later date.