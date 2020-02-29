For grieving families, Afghan peace deal brings doubt as well as hope

For mother-of-four Nasima, the prospect of lasting peace in Afghanistan is almost too good to be true. The 45-year-old, whose husband Nasir Ahmad was killed in a massive truck bomb in Kabul blamed on Taliban insurgents, is one of thousands of grieving relatives in the war-weary country who look upon a promised peace deal with skepticism as well as hope. Afghanistan has been at war for decades. The Soviet invasion dominated the 1980s, civil war followed, the hardline Islamist Taliban movement held sway for a few years before being ousted in a US-led assault, followed by 18 more years of conflict. Tens of thousands of civilians, insurgents, Afghan security personnel and foreign troops have died, and loved ones will look on Saturday’s planned deal between the United States and the Taliban with mixed feelings. “Anyone who can carry out such a brutal attack, how can I believe that they will let others live in peace?” Nasima asked, speaking in her Kabul apartment surrounded by her children. But she would at least try to move on if the attacks really stopped. “If they (the Taliban) are serious about getting together for real peace, I am ready to forgive the suffering they caused me and my family.”