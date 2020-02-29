Sindh health ministry issues alert on coronavirus

Following the earlier issued advisory of National Institute of Health – Pakistan, Field Epidemiology & Disease Surveillance Division, Islamabad, Sindh Health Ministry on Saturday in order to prevent possible spread of the coronovirus in the province alerted all the families with children in Quarantine at their home advising that they should not send their children to schools for fourteen (14) days with effect from their return to Pakistan. The advisory issued from the health department was read as, “All the families with children in Quarantine at their home shall be advised not to send their children to schools for 14 days with effect from their return to Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also holding meetings of the concerned ministries on daily basis to review the measures being adopted to prevent the spread of cronovirus in the province. Every advisory was being issued after the endorsement of the Chief Minister.