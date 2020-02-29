PM Imran summons report into Rohri train accident

Expressing grief over the deadly collision between train and passenger bus near Rohri, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday ordered an inquiry and has summoned detailed report of the accident.

According to details, PM Imran expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Rohri train accident and prayed for the early recovery of injured. He also directed authorities to provide best medical treatment to injure.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered today against the passenger bus driver. Emergency has been imposed in hospitals of Khairpur district. At least 19 people lost their lives and more than 30 sustained injuries as Pakistan Express train collided with a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Rohri railway station on Friday night.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways said the incident was apparently happened due to negligence of the bus driver.