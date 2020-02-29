Imran Khan reaffirms support for Law Minister Farogh Naseem

Farogh Naseem called on the prime minister here. “The entire cabinet stands with you. I appreciate your performance as a law minister,” Imran told Farogh Naseem. Matters pertaining to important legal affairs were also discussed in the meeting.

On February 24, Naseem had downplayed rumours of his resignation and opposition to the appointment of the newly-appointed Attorney General Khalid Javed, saying, “Neither am I resigning from my post as law minister nor I have any reservations about the appointment of Khalid Javed.”

Farogh Naseem was asked by the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association to resign from the post in a bid reference case filed against justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

Attorney General Khalid Javed also seconded his remarks and said he had a very kind relationship with Farogh Naseem’s father, as he always defended him when questions were raised against him. Farogh also apologised to the former attorney general for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan and said he considered him as a big brother.

Earlier, the PBC had called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to expel Law Minister Farogh Naseem from the cabinet after former Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan said Naseem was aware of his comments against judges.