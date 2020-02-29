Maulana Fazlur Rehman asks JUI-F workers to stop Aurat March by force

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has issued a strong statement against the Aurat March saying that his party would not allow ‘vulgarity’ and ‘obscenity’ in the name of human rights.

وطن عزیز میں انسانی حقوق کے نام پر قرآن وسنت کو روندنے اور اپنی تہذیب و روایات کو پامال کرنے کی اجازت کسی صورت نہیں دے سکتے pic.twitter.com/0rsbkeie4u — Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman (@MoulanaOfficial) February 29, 2020

While addressing a gathering, Fazl said, “I want to make it clear that rebelling against the Quran and Sunnah and our culture in the name of human rights is not something we will allow. If anyone thinks they can come on roads under different banners and threaten our culture and Islamic values, they should know that we will also come out to stop them.”

He urged his party workers to ensure that the march does not take place. “Wherever you see such elements, ask the law [enforcement authorities] to stop them, but if the authorities provide protection to such protests, then get ready for any sacrifice. We cannot let religion and our cultural values be bad-named”, he said.

He added that earlier participants of rally largely held placards that expressed scorn towards the opposite gender and undermined the cultural values of the society.

However, Aurat March organizers have vowed not to be cowed down by the religious groups accusing them of ‘vulgarity’, making it clear that they will go ahead with the march.

Earlier, where the rally attracted scores of women from various walks of life to join the platform it also garnered massive criticism on social media for displaying some of the controversial messages.