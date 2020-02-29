National Health Services launch Coronavirus awareness web portal

The Ministry of Health Services, in coordination with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), launches a web portal that offers the latest information and updates regarding the novel coronavirus.

227/ In addition to the 1166 #covid19 helpline, we are also launching an online #coronavirus platform for FAQs about the disease. Please go to https://t.co/C6951sBGT7 for more info and help spread this among your friends, family and followers. Thanks @NationalITBoard pic.twitter.com/azt3al7SWd — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 28, 2020

NITB CEO Shabahat Ali Shah, on the launch of the web portal on Friday, said: “The NITB team has activated this portal for the general public on behalf of the Ministry of Health within the shortest possible time frame”.

The portal contains details about the symptoms of novel coronavirus, its spread in humans, protective measures, medical and travel advisories, among other information.

The web portal has been created in view of the rising threat of COVID-19 in various countries.