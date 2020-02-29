Daily Times

Saturday, February 29, 2020


National Health Services launch Coronavirus awareness web portal

The Ministry of Health Services, in coordination with the National Information Technology Board (NITB), launches a web portal that offers the latest information and updates regarding the novel coronavirus.

NITB CEO Shabahat Ali Shah, on the launch of the web portal on Friday, said: “The NITB team has activated this portal for the general public on behalf of the Ministry of Health within the shortest possible time frame”.

The portal contains details about the symptoms of novel coronavirus, its spread in humans, protective measures, medical and travel advisories, among other information.

The web portal has been created in view of the rising threat of COVID-19 in various countries.

 

