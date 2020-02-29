US, Afghan Taliban to sign peace deal today

The United States and the Afghan Taliban are set to sign a peace deal today to pave the way to ending America’s longest war.

Through this deal, the reduction in violence would mark a major turning point in the conflict between both countries and set the conditions for a deal that could result in US troops pulling out after more than 18 years.

Late on Friday, US President Trump in a statement urged Afghans to seize the opportunity for peace and “a new future” for their country.

“Nearly 19 years ago, American service members went to Afghanistan to root out the terrorists responsible for the 9/11 attacks. In that time, we have made great progress in Afghanistan, but at great cost to our brave service members, to the American taxpayers, and to the people of Afghanistan.

“When I ran for office, I promised the American people I would begin to bring our troops home, and seek to end this war. We are making substantial progress on that promise,” Trump said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has arrived in the Qatari capital, will witness the signing, while Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is expected to issue a joint declaration with the government of Afghanistan in Kabul.

Under the agreement, Afghanistan is to release 5,000 Taliban from government jails, while the Taliban agree to not allow extremists use Afghanistan to plot attacks against the United States or its allies.

The U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, which started nearly 19 years ago, after the September 11, 2001, attacks, has cost Washington almost $1 trillion and the lives of about 2,400 military personnel.