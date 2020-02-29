International Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference starts in Rawalpindi

The 17th International Cardiac Electrophysiology Conference has begun at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology and National Institute of Heart Diseases (AFIC & NIHD) in Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, President Dr. Arif Alvi was invited as the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of Electrophysiology conference.

The president praised the standard of patient care at AFIC/NIHD. He also appreciated the hard works of doctors and paramedical staff.

Furthermore, he offered his full support for the development and research for the National Cardiovascular Research Institute.

Earlier, the Adjutant General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir and the Surgeon General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Khawar Rehman received the Chief Guest on his arrival at AFIC & NIHD.

A comprehensive scientific and academic program has been organized during the Conference.

The world-renowned Cardiac Electro Physiologists from the United States, United Kingdom, Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon, Turkey, and Azerbaijan are attending the Conference along with experts from Pakistan.