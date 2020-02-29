Fight breaks out between students groups, guards at Punjab University

Several students and guards were injured in a clash between two student organizations at Punjab University.

According to university sources, the dispute occurred in the university’s Department of Gender Studies, but the cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital where the doctors say their condition is under control.

The guards came forward to reconcile the angry students but they got injured. Heavy police contingents reached the varsity campus soon after the administration informed them about the clash. The police say that some vehicles have also been set on fire by the angry students. They say that they took control over the situation and all those who had any role in this clash have also been arrested. The Varsity Spokesman says that the situation is under control but he did not share anything as to why this clash erupted at the campus.