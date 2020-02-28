20 dead, dozens injured in train-bus collision near Rohri

A passenger train collided with a bus near Rohri, killing 20 people and injuring dozens on Friday, according to Commissioner Shafiq Mahesar.

According to the Sukkur division commissioner, women and children had also died in the accident. The injured were shifted to Taluka Hospital Rohri and Civil Hospital Sukkur.

According to reports, the Pakistan Express train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when it hit a bus carrying 20 passengers at a railway crossing.

AIG Dr Jamil Ahmed reportedly said that the number of casualties was expected to rise as several of the injured were still fighting for their lives. “It was a very horrible accident […] the bus was split into three parts,” the AIG said, adding that the impact of the collision was such that the bus was dragged almost 150-200 feet by the train.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. A spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways said that the accident seemed to have occurred due to the bus driver’s negligence. The spokesperson said that the accident occurred at an unmanned level crossing. He said that the Pakistan Railways had previously written to provincial governments to man 2,470 unmanned level crossings.

“It is requested that drivers and pedestrians travel by the crossing very carefully,” he said. The spokesperson confirmed that the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) will hold an inquiry into the accident. He said that the engine of the train had been damaged as a result of the accident and the train’s assistant driver had also been injured.

The divisional superintendent of the Pakistan Railways said that there are no gates installed at unmanned crossings. He said that the gates are installed at such crossings when the provincial governments provide funds for it. “We should not discuss at this time as to whose fault the accident is,” he said.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah expressed grief at the loss of lives via a tweet.

“Deeply saddened to learn the train accident near Sukkur Rohri Railway phatak in which 15 people were killed and several injured. My heartfelt condolences to the victims families & prayers for the injured for early recovery!” he tweeted. The death toll has doubled since that tweet was posted. “The rescue operation is underway. We have expanded the search area to one-kilometre radius around the crash site,” said the commissioner.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed shock and grief over the loss of life due to the train accident. A spokesperson for the PPP chairman said that he had directed the Sindh government to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

“Train accidents are a question mark over the federal government’s performance,” Bilawal’s spokesperson quoted him as saying. “After how many accidents will Imran Khan, who used to talk about resignations after a single accident happened, go home?”

Bilawal said that the PTI government was not concerned with or about the citizens’ lives.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the train accident. He directed authorities to declare a state of emergency in hospitals across Khairpur to deal with the situation. The chief minister directed hospital authorities to make arrangements for provision of medicines and blood donations for the injured. “All steps should be taken to save the lives of the injured,” he said.