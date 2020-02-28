US-Taliban peace deal a huge honour for Pakistan: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that the peace deal scheduled to be signed between the United States and Afghan Taliban on Saturday (today), is a great moment for Afghanistan and an honour for Pakistan.

“Saturday is a great day for Afghanistan and Afghan people. God willing, Afghanistan is heading towards peace and reconciliation. The agreement will pave way for an intra-Afghan dialogue,” the foreign minister told Afghan media in Doha where he has arrived to represent Pakistan at the signing ceremony.

In a separate statement, the foreign minister hoped that the peace deal will be signed on Saturday and representatives from around 50 countries will attend the ceremony. He said Pakistan has been invited to become part of the process as the world is appreciative of Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace. “This is a great honour for Pakistan and recognition of its efforts,” he remarked.

He said amid the presence of world media, which has arrived in Doha to cover the peace deal, two matters including the peace agreement and genocide in New Delhi are the subjects of everyone’s discussion. The members of the US foreign relations committee, the intellectuals, actors, and musicians of the world are also speaking up on the ongoing situation in India, he said. “Pakistan’s perception is enriching while India’s is downing,” he commented.

Qureshi said Pakistan is playing a central role at the international level by foiling all Indian attempts aimed at isolation of Islamabad. Even India had to bite the dust in its utmost efforts to blacklist Pakistan in the FATF, he added.

The foreign minister said the world is questioning the so-called secular face of India where a judge was transferred from New Delhi to Haryana when he tried to deliver justice. He said during the US President Donald Trump’s visit to New Delhi, both the countries could not agree on a trade deal and even a curfew-like condition prevailed in some parts of New Delhi with military patrolling there.

He said under the police patronage, the RSS goons are torching public properties, attacking Muslims and even raising Hanuman flags over mosques. The world is witnessing all this happening, he said, adding that India also tried to impede the US-Taliban peace deal.

In Doha, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi inaugurated the new building of the Pakistan’s embassy, far bigger in size and equipped with modern facilities.

Addressing the ceremony, the foreign minister said the government is talking all-out measures to facilitate the Pakistani community in Qatar. He said he has directed the embassy to resolve the issues confronting the Pakistani expatriates in Qatar.

A huge number of people from the Pakistani community attended the inauguration ceremony. Located in new diplomatic area, the newly constructed building covers an area of 8150 square metres which is double the size of the old building. Fourteen counters have been set up at the consular hall for facilitation of the Pakistani community, besides a token calling system for the applicants. The consular hall has the seating capacity for 300 people with separate waiting rooms for men and women.