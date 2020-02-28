Punjab CM takes notice of shortage, increase in price of protective masks

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of news-items aired at media channels about the unjustified increase in the prices of protective masks as well as its shortage. He sought a report from provincial administration as well as the health department and directed to ensure availability of protective masks at the actual price. Necessary steps should be taken so that it could be available to the people at its fixed price, he added. Unjustified increase in the price of protective masks will not be allowed and the administration should ensure its availability in ample quantity. The administrative officers should go into the field to review the situation and steps be taken for further purchase of protective masks. The people should not face any difficulties in this regard, he added.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar strongly condemned anti-Muslim riots in Delhi, India. In a statement, he expressed serious concern over the spate of attacks on Muslims’ houses and Mosques. He regretted that Hindu goons have made life hell for the hapless Muslims through state-sponsored terrorism. Modi government is exhibiting worst fascism in the garb of so-called democracy and it is deplorable that RSS goons enjoy the explicit backing of the Modi government, he added. It’s unfortunate that Modi is fiddling while Delhi is burning. The Modi government must realize that truth cannot be muzzled through violence and torture, he said. He regretted that Muslims and other minorities are not safe in India and asked the international community to exert pressure on India to stop the genocide of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and New Delhi. The international community should wake from the deep slumber and stop the blood-stained hands of Modi government, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also took notice of childbirth incident at Jinnah Hospital’s washroom and sought a report from secretary specialized healthcare and medical education. Disciplinary action be initiated against those found responsible and report be submitted to the CM Office, he added.