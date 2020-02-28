CTD official martyred in Attock

Unidentified persons shot dead a Counter Terrorism Department official in Attock late Thursday night. The unidentified people gunned down the CTD constable Sohail Ahmed at the location of Nartopakay when he was going to home from office. The personnel sustained critical wounds and he was shifted to a hospital however due to excessive bleeding succumbed to injuries. The accused fled away due to dark while as per the police the deceased was posted at District Attock CTD. The spokesman of the CTD said that the culprits will be traced soon.