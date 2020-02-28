Pakistani students stuck in China are govt’s responsibility: IHC

In a respite for student stuck in China due coronavirus epidemic, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday termed this a responsibility of the government to find a reasonable solution for these trapped students. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by some parents of the Pakistani students who are stuck in Chinese city Wuhan due outbreak of coronavirus. The IHC CJ remarked that it is the government’s responsibility to decide about Pakistani students who are trapped in Wuhan as the situation is serious. During hearing, the parents told the court that there was a “clear difference” in the stance of the government and the students trapped in China. “The government is not giving us any answers,” said the parents. After hearing the parents, the IHC CJ remarked that the government should satisfy the parents on the measures they have taken. “This is a serious situation and the government of Pakistan needs to make a decision on this,” added IHC CJ Minallah. An official of the ministry of national health services and regulation informed the court that they have set up a committee to provide assistance to the parents. “Do not tell me about the committee, why is government of Pakistan irresponsible,” annoyed Justice Minallah to the health official’s response. He added that all the work cannot be done by the director general of the foreign ministry. Justice Minallah asked the officials present in the court that parents were constantly complaining that the government was not listening to their concerns. “It is not the responsibility of the foreign ministry to resolve the problem, it is the federal cabinet’s responsibility,” remarked the judge. To this, the Additional Attorney General interjected saying that they should wait for the cabinet’s decision on the matter. While the foreign office official also told the court that the Chinese government is expected to release a new report on which the cabinet will make a decision. The IHC also ordered the cabinet secretary, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza to meet the parents of the students stuck in China and adjourned the hearing till March 6. Earlier this month, the government had arranged a meeting of the parents with Dr Mirza and Zulfi Bukhari on the orders of the court, in the meeting the emotionally-charged parents of students stranded in China’s Wuhan city and Hubei province had issued a three-day ultimatum to the government to bring the children back to the country. The encounter took place during a briefing held at the OPF Girls College in sector F-8/2, where Dr Mirza and Bukhari was subjected to scathing criticism as he attempted to apprise parents of the latest situation in China, where the novel Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on human lives. Absolute mayhem was witnessed in the auditorium, so much so that members of law enforcement agencies had to shield the two advisers from being attacked by anxious parents, who later registered their protest by staging a sit-in on Islamabad’s Kohistan Road, causing traffic snags as well.