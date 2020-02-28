President for joint steps to contain coronavirus outbreak

Peshawar: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for making joint efforts to contain outbreak of coronavirus.

Addressing the 36th International Gastroenterology Conference organized by Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology KP Chapter, the President said multiple segments including doctors and media could raise awareness and educate masses about precautionary measures against the corona virus.

He said prayer leaders could specifically use pulpits of mosques as social intervention in light of Islamic tenets which laid great emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness in the society.

He said that there was no need to be panic since things are under control, adding the Ministry of Health had so far reported only two cases of coronavirus.

He expressed the optimism that this particular crisis would subside with the passage of time as people would get educated and start adopting extra precautionary measures.

He recalled that heatstroke in Karachi few years did claim several lives in the first very year and the issue became less severe after people took extra precautionary measures.

He said that social etiquettes like covering mouth with hands or protective mask while coughing was already imbibed in the culture.

He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a sublime role model for providing guidance to the entire humanity in multiple aspects of life.

“Being Muslim, we have ablution for five times a day, cleansing mouth and hands which is also a recommended practice among medical precautionary measures”, he added.

He said one should not be shy of wearing protective mask for being termed timid, adding using protection was a noble deed to protect other individuals from being infected with the corona virus.

Similarly, he urged people to avoid social gathering with symptoms of cough, influenza or shortness of breath, adding such precedents could be traced in the Islamic history.

He said several countries had already adopted strict precautionary measures like Iran imposing ban on Friday congregation and Saudi Arabia restricting entry of Zaireen of Umra.

Besides, the President said hepatitis had emerged as big a challenge and about eight to nine percent of people were suffering from the disease which mostly caused due to contaminated foods.

He asked doctors to educate people about preventions of the liver-related diseases besides prescribing curative measures, adding malnutrition and stunting were also big issues confronting the society.

The President had a practical demonstration on the occasion by showing soap and protective mask to participants to use them as precautionary measures against the possible spread of corona virus.

He lauded the organizers for arranging an informative conference on gastroenterology which would certainly help the experts to evolve consensual recommendations to overcome the diseases related to stomach.

He also appreciated college of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan for their outstanding performance in the field of medical sciences and hailed that MRCP exams, which were used to be held in UK, would now be conducted in Pakistan.