3rd International Watercolour Biennale at CEAD concludes

The renowned master artists from various countries the world registered a history by painting a 25 meter long painting 1st time in history of the country. This performance was held during the concluding ceremony of three day long 3rd International Watercolor Biennale “Pearls of Peace Season-III” organized in collaboration with International Watercolor Society and Fabrianoin Acquarello, Italy at Centre of Excellence in Art & Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET), Jamshoro.

The foreign artists were welcomed to the painting ground by decorating them with cultural Ajrak, Lungi, shaal and traditional music. Renowned artists from U. S. A, Canada, Brazil, Russia, Serbia, Argentina, Slovakia and Pakistan jointly worked together on this long painting to give the message of love, peace and harmony around the globe. Master artists Atanur Dogan and Asumqan Dogan from Canada, Ivani Raneiri from Brazil, Natalia Studenkova from Slovakia, Aleena Krugova from Russia, Diana Toma, Lester Miller, Bob Hannah from U. S. A, Bea Strugo, Vladimir Marcos, Ginesta Lucrecia from Argentina and Pakistani artists from various provinces took part in designing the natural views, historic places, famous parts of the country. Renowned architect Hameer Soomro, president Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Seth Goharullah Barkat thousands of students, teachers and people from different walks of life witnessed the event and appreciated the effort of CEAD authorities to spread the message of love through watercolour. After paying special thanks to guests who witnessed the event Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that foreign artists landed here to spread message of love and peace and are taking the gift of hospitality and harmony from Pakistan along with them. The artists who came from various parts of the world said that Pakistan is the land of love, peace and hospitality. They wished to see the country again and again if such events carrying message of peace are organized repeatedly.

After the big painting demo the students from CEAD performed cultural dance that represented all provinces and foreigners also joined them. Artists also enjoyed the kite flying organized by students and tried to learn its techniques. In the end flames were flown in sky as a mark of peace and slogans of love, prosperity and Pakistan Zindabad were echoed by all participants.