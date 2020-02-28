PSL 5: Fahad Mustafa, Asim Azhar root for Karachi Kings

As Karachi Kings take on Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition (PSL 5), celebrities turned up at the stadium on Friday to support their favourite team. Prominent actor Fahad Mustafa and Asim Azhar were spotted at Multan Cricket Stadium rooting for the Kings. After 12 years, international cricket has returned to the city of saints. Fans and our local stars are elated to see the stadium buzzing after a decade-long wait. Earlier, actress Mehwish Hayat expressed happiness over the resumption of cricket in the city. During the matches in Karachi, various stars including Sonya Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Maria Wasti and others were present at the National Stadium to cheer on for the Kings. Karachi Kings has won one of two matches so far in the league.