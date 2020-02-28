Mahathir’s legacy for Muslim world

The news of resignation of Mahathir Mohamad from the premiership of Malaysia in a surprise move may not be a cause of concern for his countryman as he has left behind enough legacies to cherish with and enlighten Malaysian society for generations. However, the said news is of great concern for those who find in him a leader, a mobilizer , an outspoken orator for the oppressed marginalized Muslim community in general and the Muslim Ummah as a whole in particular. He has frankly taken the issues of persecutions of Muslims in whatever world for a he has given a chance to. Moreover, the last term he has resigned from has witnessed his dauntless and exceptional efforts directed towards unifying otherwise divided Muslim Ummah in unifying force to be reckoned with. Moreover, he was considered a perfect comrade and visionary lead of Turkish President Recep Tayyab Erdogan and Pakistan Premier Imran Khan. All three leaders, in varying degree, possessed enough sight, vision and statesmanship to help levitate the otherwise sinking ship of the Muslim world.

Mahathir Mohamad’s was particularly concerned about and stood with the oppressed Muslims under tyrannical and oppressive rules. He has plainly and unequivocally expressed his full support to the oppressed Palestinians in League of Parliamentarians for al Quds organized earlier last month. Dr Mahathir said that Malaysia would not stand silent on the hands of oppressive Israel regime. “We are duty-bound and this responsibility is further amplified when powerful nations that had styled themselves as the defender of justice and freedom choose to be silent while the atrocities are being committed. In other words, if we too choose to be silent, the blood from the murders and killings of the Palestinians by the Israelis is on our hands as well,” He said on the occasion of the League. Similarly, he has similarly been vocal against the atrocities meted out to Rohingya Minorities by Buddhist extremist and military of Myanmar. On the occasion of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly September last year, Dr Mahathir had slammed Aung San Suu Kvi-led Myanmar administration for their indifference on taking action against Rohingya Muslim’s genocide. Similarly, he also denounced United Nation’s apathy and deafening silence on the Rohingiyan crisis.

Additionally, the persecution of hapless people of Kashmir at the hands of oppressive and extremist Indian regime earned loud support for Kashmiris. Speaking to the 74 UNGA meeting, Dr Mohamad strongly censured India for its state sponsored oppression of hapless Kashimri. He went on saying that India has invaded occupied Kashmir. ‘Now, despite the UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied.” He remained strongly critic to Indian military, siege of occupied Kashmir and supported at all forums his stance despite Indian threats of cutting imports of palm oil from Malaysia. UNGA is not the only platform Dr has offered unequivocal diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed Muslims. He missed no chance or platform to lambasting the oppressors and supporting the oppressed. He emerged as one of the vocal voices of voiceless, help for hapless. Apart from these, Ughair Mass Detention centers also earned Mahathir’s attention where he censured China for such illegal detentions and subsequent human rights violation.

Moreover, the intriguing issues of Syria, Yemen, Libya and Afghanistan too didn’t escape unattended from Dr Mohamad’s radar. He has in many occasion supported to and called for the peacefully resolution of problems confronting these countries.

Dr Mahathir was the main architect of Kaula Lumpur summit held in first week of January this year where a broader agenda on the outstanding issues facing Muslim were to discussed and highlighted. Issues earning attention in the summit included Islamophobia, poverty, gender discrimination, economic disparity, human tragedy in Yemen, Rohingya crisis and mass detention centers in China. More importantly, Dr Mahathir had proposed in the summit the introduction of Dinar and Dirham as Muslim world currency to trade with in a bid to counter the hegemony of Dollar. Though, the summit couldn’t generate the expected output due to the ‘rival’ Muslim blocks and organizations, it was nonetheless been a major opportunity and headway towards providing Muslim world platform and alternatives to sit together and collaboratively solve problems of the Ummah.

Dr Mahathir meant a lot for and revered in Pakistan for his unconditional support on bilateral issues of importance. He has always vocally supportive to Pakistan’s stance of Kashmir issue. During Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Malaysia, Dr Mahathir has reiterated his unwavering support for Kashmiris and slammed India for its aggression. Moreover, Dr Mahathir has been the guest of honor on Pakistan Day last year. Though the efforts and endeavors rooting out problems of Muslim may continue after Dr’s resignation, but the required, momentum, sincerity and actions may be missing from the same.

Dr Mahathir would be reminded as charismatic, far sighted leader and one of the saviours of Muslim Ummah.

The writer is freelance columnist based in Kandh Kot