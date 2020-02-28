Daily Times

Pakistani pilgrims will be allowed to return from Iran gradually: Zafar Mirza

Web Desk

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Friday that the government now has a plan to deal with the situation of pilgrims coming to Pakistan from Iran, which has been hit with the coronavirus epidemic.

Dr Mirza said he has reviewed the situation at the Taftan-Zahedan border.

During his visit, the health adviser said that the over next few days the authorities will gradually allow Pakistani ‘zaireens’ or pilgrims returning from Iran to enter the country, after full health screening.

In a twitter message on Friday, Dr Zafar Mirza said that he visited the Taftan-Zahdan border and reviewed the situation. He said that the point of entry is being strengthened.

 

 

Earlier, Dr Mirza said that the two patients were stable and their condition was improving. “Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative,” he added.

