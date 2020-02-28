Engaging with Iran to deal with spread of coronavirus: FO

Foreign Office has said that Pakistan is actively engaged with the Iranian government to deal with the spread of coronavirus and the evolving situation.

At her weekly briefing, FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui told Pakistan completely supports the efforts of Iranian establishment in managing the outbreak of the coronavirus. Pakistan stands in solidarity with them.

She said our embassy and two consulates in Iran are alert and monitoring the situation closely and are reaching out to the Pakistani community there including Zaireen and students.

“The concern is that there may be significant numbers of undetected and unreported cases in Iran. And that this may be another potential global focus for disease exportation,” she said.

Earlier, Iran health officials said Friday the COVID-19 coronavirus had spread to several cities, confirming 13 new cases and bringing its total in the country to 18 in just a matter of days. Hours later, Italy announced its outbreak had worsened, confirming 14 cases in the region of Lombardy and two cases in the adjacent region of Veneto.

Outside of China, there are now 1,152 cases across 26 countries — up from 505 cases across 24 countries a week ago — and eight deaths as of Friday, according to the World Health Organization.