Watson Wants Australian Team to Visit Pakistan

Shane Watson, Quetta Gladiators all-rounder, extremely impresses with the security measures undertaken by the government for the PSL and overall security situation in Pakistan.

During an interview with a local cricket website, the veteran all-rounder expressed his desire to see the Australian cricket team touring Pakistan.

Watson, who is also the President of the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), said “I would absolutely recommend players in Australia to visit Pakistan. Taking security as the starting point, the way the things have been rolled out the last time I was here and this time as well, it’s phenomenal.”

He added “Everyone is very content because of the security that is around and we all feel very safe. We can see how much the people of Pakistan love their cricket and have been starved of live cricket as well. It is a beautiful thing to be a part of”.

The 38-year-old also said that that his family wanted to accompany him for the PSL and experience Pakistani hospitality. But, the kids’ schools got in the way and family had to stay back this time around. After coming to the PSL last season in the finals and then seeing it with my own eyes, I was reassured on how incredibly safe it is here. My family is excited for me to be here.

Unfortunately, they cannot come over this time because my kids have school. My family has got no concerns whatsoever with me being here.