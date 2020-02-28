Syed Muhammad Taha Takes Charge as MD and CEO of PSO

Syed Muhammad Taha, newly appointed Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), has taken charge of his office.

He is known for his transformational skills in the energy sector with over two decades of experience in the industry.

Speaking about his appointment, Syed Muhammad Taha said: “I am truly honored to lead the country’s largest oil marketing company with utmost devotion. PSO has huge growth potential in fuel and non-fuel retail, as well as in the lubricant segment. I am well aware of the chronic problems the company is facing, including the alarming level of receivables from various sectors.”

“We will not only keep a focus on growth strategies in market-share and profitability but will also look into ways to diversify in and outside our core business areas. To achieve this, synergies will be created within various operating units of the company with the aim to better serve our customers and stakeholders.”

“I have a firm belief that with the help and support of my team members at all levels of hierarchy in the company; we will be able to take PSO to a whole new level in terms of growth and efficiency.”

In his last 19 years of executive-level management experience, he has been a member of the change management team with specific reference to K-Electric and PSO, where he was an integral member of the leadership team that turned around these struggling enterprises into highly profitable concerns.

Working as an Executive Director in Oasis Energy, he headed the Program Management Office of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, Nigeria.

Prior to Oasis Energy, he worked at K-Electric Limited as Chief Operating Officer – Distribution and a member of the Senior Leadership Team with bottom-line responsibility.

Mr. Taha has also worked for over 9 years at Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), the country’s largest oil marketing company, where he held several senior positions including Head of Corporate Affairs, Retail Fuel, Cards Business and Corporate Planning and worked directly under CEOs.

Mr. Taha holds an Engineering degree, with an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration Karachi.

For around 6 years starting from 1993 to 1999, Mr. Taha worked for Shell Pakistan, Caltex Pakistan (A Chevron Company) and Pakistan Steel Mills at various positions.