Both coronavirus patients ‘stable’, others test negative: Dr Zafar Mirza

PM’s Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza has assured that the two infected patients of coronavirus were getting stable.

Dr. Zafar Mirza confirmed that the family members of both patients were also tested negative. Both patients recently returned from Iran. They reached Pakistan via airplane and passed the screening of all passengers who boarded the same flight.

In a tweet shared on Thursday night, the premier’s special assistant on health added that all those contacts who were traced up until now and had been tested were negative for the virus.

On Wednesday, Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 — one case in Karachi and the other in Islamabad.

The first case was confirmed in a 22-year-old male patient in Sindh had travelled to Iran where he acquired the virus. The second was confirmed in a patient at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in Islamabad who came from Skardu. The patient had also visited Iran a month ago.

Earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said that Pakistan was actively engaged with the Iranian government to deal with the spread of coronavirus and the evolving situation.