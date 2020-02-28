Delhi riots: Married on valentine’s day, man shot dead after 12 days of marriage

21-year-old Tasleen Fatima got to share merely one meal with her husband, 22-year-old Ashfaq Hussain, before he was killed by rioters in east Delhi on February 25. The couple got married on Valentine’s day, 12 days to the date.

At his house in Gokulpuri in east Delhi’s Mustafabad, Fatima could not stop wailing. “I did not even get to know who he was,” she said between sobs.

Ashfaq, a resident of Delhi, had traveled back to Mustafabad on Sunday night at about the same time the conflict first started brewing in nearby Maujpur and Jaffrabad in east Delhi.

As reports of the violence reached Bulandshahr, the bride and the groom’s father, along with other members of the family, waited another day to return. “But we were running out of clothes. We needed to come back,” Tasleen’s aunt Shabana Naaz, who gave her away at the wedding, revealed.

By the time Fatima joined her husband in Delhi on late Tuesday morning, the situation in Gokulpuri and the rest of Mustafabad was tense.

At 2 pm on Tuesday, Tasleen cooked some food, and she and Ashfaq ate along with the family. It was the first meal the couple had shared together since the wedding. The fanfare of the wedding and Ashfaq’s early departure had kept the duo from spending any time together.

An electrician by profession, Ashfaq stepped out soon after lunch after receiving a call. A nearby house had lost power and his services were needed. Little did he or his family know that the young man would never make it back home.

Ashfaq was allegedly shot nearby and his body taken away before his family even found out he was dead.

The victim was taken to Al Hind hospital in New Mustafabad where he breathed his last. His body was then sent to GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden. The family does not know when they will receive the body for last rites after post-mortem.

According to locals, mobs armed with guns, sticks, petrol bombs and other weapons started arriving in hordes in Mustafabad from Sunday night and by Tuesday, things were out of hand. “We kept calling cops, fire stations, but no one came. Even ambulances were not allowed to enter till Wednesday,” Ashfaq’s uncle Mukhtar Ahmed told media.

Ahmed alleged that it was only after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called on his supporters to gather in Maujpur against anti-CAA protesters that violence started. The family believes that if security forces had responded to the SOS sent by locals and started to converge in the area from Sunday, or even Monday, the deaths could have been avoided.