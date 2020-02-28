Delhi Riots: Indian cricketers condemn the violence

At least 22 people have died and scores injured in violence that has taken place over the last three days in Delhi. Northeast region of the national capital has been the worse affected amid violence since Sunday. Several former and present cricketers have come forward and asked the public to maintain peace. Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh termed the violence as “heart breaking” and pressed for the authorities to take some action.What’s going on in Delhi is heart breaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other 🙏 #DelhiBurning— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 26, 2020Former batsman Virender Sehwag request protesters to remain calm, and said that the violence was a “blot” on the India`s capital city. What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. My request to all of you is to keep calm and peace in Delhi. Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2020 After the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, Indian opener Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to request peace and condemned the violence in Delhi. Rohit, who is currently in India, recovering from a shoulder injury, wrote, “Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon.”Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon.— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 26, 2020