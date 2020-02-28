Daily Times

Delhi Riots: Indian cricketers condemn the violence

Web Desk

At least 22 people have died and scores injured in violence that has taken place over the last three days in Delhi. Northeast region of the national capital has been the worse affected amid violence since Sunday. Several former and present cricketers have come forward and asked the public to maintain peace.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh termed the violence as “heart breaking” and pressed for the authorities to take some action.

Former batsman Virender Sehwag request protesters to remain calm, and said that the violence was a “blot” on the India`s capital city.

 

After the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, Indian opener Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to request peace and condemned the violence in Delhi. Rohit, who is currently in India, recovering from a shoulder injury, wrote, “Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon.”

 

