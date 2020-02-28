President urges people to perform prayers at home

President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi said People who have fever cough shortness of breath or any flu symptom should avoid going to public gatherings.

A day after two new cases of the coronavirus emerged in Pakistan, President Alvi took to Twitter to urge people with flu symptoms to avoid public places.

“People who have fever cough shortness of breath or any flu symptom should avoid going to public gatherings. I have taken opinion from Ulema that for the sake of community well being they can perform prayers at home & avoid Jumma congregation so as not to put other people at risk,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s health ministry announced that two people had been affected by the coronavirus. “I can confirm the first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to the clinical standard protocols and both of them are stable. There is no need to panic, things are under control,” Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza said in a tweet after the Sindh health department announced that young man had been tested positive for Coronavirus in Karachi and undergoing treatment at an isolation ward of a private hospital in the city.

Schools in Sindh and Balochistan have been closed till March 2 to ensure the virus does not spread. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia announced that it had imposed a temporary travel ban on countries where cases of coronavirus have been reported