Ceremony held at CPO to honour cops

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that it is the tradition of Punjab Police to encourage the officers and officials who showed bravery, valour and diligence during their duties and its major objective is to motivate them for future for protection of wealth and lives of people and also elimination of criminals with more zeal and spirit. IGP further said that good performers should be encouraged and shirkers should be accountable for their negligence and slackness and this process of reward and punishment in Police Department should be kept continuing at every level. He while giving Shabash to officers and officials who traced successfully the cases of dacoity, murder, kidnapping and ransom said that such officers and officials who put their lives at stakes for service and protection of citizens are really precious and proud asset of department and their examples are a soruce of beacon for rest of the force. These views were expressed by him when he was chairing a ceremony of cash prizes and commendation certificates to officers and officials coming from different districts.

In the ceremony Sargodha police was awarded cash prize and CC1 certificates for arresting an inter-provincial gang who used to snatch vehicles after murdering their drivers. Inspector Imran Haider investigation was also given cash prize 25000 and CC1 certificate for arresting the callous murderer of a minor child named Fizza Noor who was firstly kidnapped, raped and then murdered.

In district Attok, officers and officials of Police team were awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates for recovering an 11 year old child whose ransom money was 7 lac rupees, moreover, 2 pistols and one vehicle were also recovered. T/ASI of District Rawalpindi Majid Jahangir was also awarded for writing and composing of song on police performance. Likewise, from DG Khan Region SDPO Muhammad Riaz Hussain and Sub Inspector Ammar Yasir were awarded CC1 certificate and cash prizes for tracing an accused involved in raping and then murdering an 8 year old child Mehreen whereas DSP Inam Ul Haq was given letter of appreciation for arresting a gang involved in a bank dacoity in Sahiwal. In the ceremony, 52 officers and officials from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faislabad, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Sahiwal and DG Khan regions were awarded CC1 certificates and cash prize having worth of 6 lacs 35 thousand rupees. Former RPO faislabad Ghulam Mehmud Dogar and CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan were also awarded letter of appreciation for arresting advocate Muhammad Imran for attacking senior civil judge Jaranwala and for ending the possible scuffle between police and lawyers.

From Lahore Police investigation, Hafiz Mubahir Ali was awarded with one lac cash prize and CC1 for developing software of computerized zimni whereas inspector Muhammad Siddique and Inspector Ghulam Abbas were awarded cash prizes of 50 thousand rupees and commendation certificates. Likewise, 8 police officers and officials of Police team of Sheikhupura were also awarded cash prizes and CC1 certificates for arresting dangerous gangs involved in 177 cases.

04 police officers were awarded commendation certificates for arresting wanted accused named Muhammad Bilal by tracing his CNIC who was involved in two different cases in Multan region alongwith other actions against drugs dealers. 13 police officers from Gujranwala region were given awards and certificates in 08 different cases.

On this occasion IG Punjab stressed upon officers and officials that they should continue their efforts for good performance and police department will be hosting ceremonies in their houonur in future also. He further said that the ceremony is the continuation of that policy by which bold, brave and diligent offocers and officials are encouraged. IGP said that this also reveals that punishment is also imparted to those who show slackness and negligence whereas good performers are also encouraged at the same time their services are acknowledged. Addl IGP Operations Inam Ghani, Addl IGP Establishment BA Nasir, DIG Welfare Sharik Kamal Siddiqui, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali Shah, AIG Admin Anwar Khetran along with the other officers were present at this occasion.