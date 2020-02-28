LG Act 2013 to become more power after amendment: minister

Local Government Act 2013 would be proved more powerful, more effective and more authorized Act by amendments made after the consultations with the elected representatives.

This was disclosed by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information while addressing a two-day workshop arranged under the auspicious of local council association Sindh at a local hotel. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah disclosed that the Sindh Government pays Rs.45 Crores to KMC Employees in the shape of their salaries.

He said grounds preserved for Defense, Welfare and Sports occupied by China Cutting. This workshop played pivotal role and would be helpful in compilation recommendations and suggestions being presented at the forum of this workshop, to more improvise and make more empower and effective the local government act 2013 with the consent and the consultations of the elected representatives, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah added. Earlier while presenting welcome address Syed Kumail Hyder Shah President Sindh Local Council Association thanked the Chief Guest for his participation in this two days workshop of Sindh Local Council Association. Later speaking at the occasion, President LCA Balochistan, Meer Abid Hussain Lahri, President LCA Punjab, Fouzia Khalid Waraich, President LCA KPK, Himayatullah, President National LCA, Rajan Sultan Peerzada, representative of Common Wealth Clear Fast and representative of European Union Hyder threw light over their recommendations and suggestions in detail.