Governor advises bureaucracy to work hand in hand with govt

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that bureaucracy working hand in hand with government can do away with any challenge not in years and months but in days. When bureaucracy makes justice-based decision then it is not need to worry about.

We have purged all the institutions of political interference. Merit and transparency is the top most priority of the government. We want to improve common man’s life which is impossible without civil servants. He was addressing the passing-out ceremony of 42nd Specialized Training Programme of PAS Campus at Civil Services Academy and later talking to media here on Thursday.

Civil Services Academy’s Director General Sohail Amir, establishment Division’s Secretary Ejaz Munir, Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Dr. Rashid Mansoor and others were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that from the day first, Prime Minister Imran Khan has the vision to positively change the common man’s life for which provision of all basic facilities including health and education will be ensured to the masses.

Rules and regulations are there to execute official tasks and those officers follow these rules and regulations never face any difficulty in performing official duties. Efforts for clean and healthy society and natural environment cannot bear fruit until the public officers and their departments do not take the people along. Representation of women from Gilgit-Baltistan is welcoming and in your service, you will have a lot of opportunities to serve the people and you ‘officers’ will give relief to masses then country will progress. When an officer holds a file on any ground, it not affects a single person but put dozens of people and departments in difficulty. Your focus should be to complete any process within stipulated time.

Talking to media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that rooting out of political interference is inevitable for strengthening of institutions and Alhamdulillah, PTI government under this vision has ended political interference in the institutions and all the institutions are working independently as per law and the constitution.

It is responsibility of public sector departments to play an active role in giving relief to the people and there should not be any leniency in this regard.