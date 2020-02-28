Saudi Arabia halts entry for Umrah amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended foreigners’ entry for Umrah pilgrimage and tourism from countries including Pakistan where the new coronavirus has spread, as a growing number of cases outside China deepened fears of a pandemic.

Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the deadly contagion – medically named COVID-19 – on Wednesday night with federal health minister reassuring people ‘there is no need to panic’.

The kingdom, which hosts the two holiest sites of Islam in Makkah and Madina, welcomes millions of Muslim visitors throughout the year with a peak for the hajj pilgrimage. It introduced a new tourism visa last October for 49 countries.

KSA’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the suspensions were temporary but provided no timeframe for their expiry. It was unclear if the hajj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin in late July, will be impacted.

As a result, flights to Jeddah and Medina from Karachi, Sialkot and Islamabad were cancelled. According to sources, people who have a work permit and business visa can still travel to the kingdom.

Etihad Airways issued instructions to offload any Umrah passengers. “Please off holding (Umrah, visit, tourism) visas from KSA to your respective stations until further notice,” read a notification issued by Etihad Airways. The airline offloaded 90 Umrah pilgrims at Islamabad International Airport.

Saudi Arabia has had no cases of the coronavirus but it has been spreading in some neighbouring countries. The ministry did not specify people from which countries would be impacted but said the kingdom’s health authorities will determine where the outbreak constituted a danger.

The Aviation Division said the flight operation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is continuing as per schedule. However, in line with instructions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Umrah pilgrims and tourist visa holders from Pakistan will not be able to travel to the holy land. The passengers holding the Iqama (work permit) of Saudi Arabia and permanent resident cards will be allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia. “The Aviation Division will act as per the advisory of the government of Saudi Arabia.”