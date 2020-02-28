Pakistan concerned over US-India defence agreements

Pakistan on Thursday expressed grave concern over violence against Muslims, including desecration of mosques, in New Delhi and said Pakistani leadership as well as the international community has raised their concerns with India on the situation.

At a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the state oppression that the Kashmiri people have been suffering for decades at the hands of Indian authorities has now found its way in the Indian capital. She said there is an increasing awareness in the world that resolution of Kashmir dispute is the key for peace and stability in the region.

She said Pakistan has welcomed the mediation offer made by US President Donald Trump during his visit to India. She pointed out that the US president also lauded Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism during the visit, adding that the very remarks are a manifestation of upward trajectory in Pakistan-US relations.

The spokesperson, however, said Pakistan has concerns over the defense deals between the US and India, especially the sale of sophisticated weapon system to New Delhi. This, she said, will further destabilize the already volatile region. “We have alerted the international community many times about India’s aggressive designs not only towards Pakistan but also other countries in the region,” she added.

She said Pakistan has been a victim of state terrorism emanating from the eastern border, adding that they have shared their concerns in this regard with the international community.

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan welcomes the peace deal to be signed between the US and Afghan Taliban on Saturday. She expressed the confidence that the deal will pave the way for intra-Afghan dialogue. She hoped that the historic opportunity will be seized by all the Afghan parties to take the people of Afghanistan towards peace and stability.

She said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will represent Pakistan at the peace agreement signing ceremony. She said Pakistan has played a significant role in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

She confirmed that the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan is on the cards. She said both the sides are working on the schedule of the visit.