Pakistan, Qatar agree to expand economic ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the robust political and economic partnership existing between the two brotherly countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a day-long visit to Doha on Thursday. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and senior officials.

Delegation-level talks were followed by tete-a-tete between the two leaders. They exchanged views on the existing excellent bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern. The two countries agreed to further enhance economic cooperation especially in the energy sector. It was also agreed to immediately activate the bilateral joint working group on commerce and investment and the MOU on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

The prime minister appreciated Qatar’s valuable role leading to the US-Taliban peace agreement due to be signed on February 29. He reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

The two leaders expressed the hope that all Afghan stakeholders will seize the historic opportunity to reach an inclusive political settlement for the establishment of durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The prime minister briefed the Qatari leader on the continuing grave human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir under the RSS-inspired BJP government. He expressed deep concern over the ongoing anti-Muslim riots in India which have been precipitated by the Hindutva-inspired ideology of the current Indian government.

This was the second visit of the prime minister to Qatar after taking office. The Qatari Amir had visited Pakistan in June 2019, which resulted in strengthening bilateral collaboration in diverse areas.Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.