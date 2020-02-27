Harry Styles breaks silence on knifepoint robbery

Harry Styles is speaking out after being robbed in London. On Valentine’s Day, the “Fine Line” singer was out in the Hampstead area of London when he was approached by a man and threatened with a knife. The Metropolitan Police told E! News last week that they’re investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead.

“Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February,” the police shared. “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him.”

The police also shared with E! News last week that no arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

So, how is Styles doing after the scary incident? The 26-year-old One Direction alum addressed the robbery during his appearance on the Today show on Wednesday morning.

When asked about the robbery, Styles told co-host Carson Daly, “I’m OK, thanks, thank you. Thanks for asking.”

Styles performed for a crowd of fans for the Citi Concert Series on Today. While there, Styles also dished about his friendship with Lizzo.

“I just think she’s amazing,” Styles said. “I think she’s such a great artist.”

“As a fan, what you want an artist to be is themselves,” Styles continued. “And I think she’s someone who is just herself and she makes amazing music and it’s really feel-good, and I think that’s what a lot of people need right now. I think she’s great.”

Will a collaboration be in their future? “Maybe,” Styles teased.