Can Pakistani artists meet the Indian president?: Shaan Shahid

Actor and producer Shaan Shahid has criticised President Arif Alivi after he met Indian actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha. Shaan Shahid made these comments through his Twitter account and questioned the meeting of President Arif Alvi with Indian actor and politician by sharing his picture.

“Can anyone of our artists meet the president of India,” asked Shaan Shahid, saying that Arif Alvi is struggling to free Kashmir.

Earlier, the president’s Twitter account shared the picture of himself with Shatrughan Sinha.

Later, Sinha also shared his sentiments after his meeting with the President through his twitter account.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan artists are not allowed to meet Indian president during their visits and are treated like outsiders by the Bollywood community of India despite excellent performance in films and music.