PAF commemorates the victory in ‘Operation Swift Retort’ in a befitting manner

Pakistan Air Force celebrated 27th February as a day of decisive victory in Operation Swift Retort. Besides an august ceremony at Air Headquarters, a scintillating Air Show at Karachi and an Aviation Art Exhibition at Islamabad were also arranged to mark this historic event. The icing on the cake was a breathtaking airshow by Pakistan Air Force which was held at Sea View Karachi. Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Mr. Murad Ali Shah attended the ceremony as guests of honour. Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command was also present at the occasion. After a fly past by PAF aircraft including F-16, JF-17, Mirage, MI-17 and Augusta-139 helicopters, JF-17 Thunder aircraft, flown by Wing Commander Mudassir Riaz, appeared on the horizon. The audience were left spell bound to see the spectacular maneuvers of this aircraft, rightfully called the Pride of the Nation.

Next to enter the venue was F-16 Fighting Falcon for solo aerobatics display. Wing Commander Zeeshan Ali Munawar, with his jaw dropping and mesmerizing aerobatic maneuvers enthralled the audience. At the twilight of this exciting spectacle, appeared on the venue in coloured smokes the PAF aerobatics team Sherdils in 9 ship formation of K-8 aircraft. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the breathtaking aerobatics of the daredevils. The spectacular air display concluded with their trademark bomb burst maneuver, leaving behind an awe stricken audience.

Later in the day, an Aviation Art Competition and Exhibition under the theme of “PAF Air Battles – Particularly Operation Swift Retort” was also held at Pakistan National Council of Arts, Islamabad. Speaker National Assembly, Mr. Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Mr Asad Umar attended the ceremony as the guests of honour. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion. Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Training) in his opening address highlighted the significance of organizing this event.

The budding artists from all over the country participated in various categories including painting, sketching, digital painting and photography. The first prize in the categories of Aviation Photography and Aviation Sketching was clinched by Awais Ahmed Lali. Amber Munir won the first prize in Aviation Painting, while Hamid Ali got first position in Digital Aviation Painting Category.

Besides the creations of the novice artists, the masterpieces of renowned aviation artist Group Captain (Retd) Masood Akhtar Hussaini, Aero models by Wing Commander (Retd) Mohammad Nadeem and the sketches of famous aviation artist & cartoonist Shujaat Ali have also been put on display in the three days exhibition which will be opened for general public on 28 & 29 February, 2020.