Sindh Rangers played main role in eliminating crimes from Karachi

The Sindh Rangers made remarkable achievements in 2019 in the on-going Karachi operation to root out crime and terrorism from different parts of the city.

Since the launch of the operation in September 2013, incidents of crime, violence and terrorism in Karachi are at an all-time low, according to the reports.

The statistics are remarkable because previously in 2014 Karachi was consistently the 6th most violent city in the world.

Today on 27th February 2020 Karachi is on number 101 in the list of most violent cities in the world. During this period the crime index come at low from 81.35 to 18.66.

According to the report, huge decrease in extortion cases, targeted killings, kidnapping for ransom and in incidents of terrorism.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh has played a pivotal and unique role in maintaining peace and stability and achieved the desired results by eliminating the menace of terrorism and heinous crimes through Karachi operation which resulted in economic stability and returning of trade to Karachi.”

Masses are requested to report the presence of any such elements immediately to the nearest check post, Rangers’ helpline 1101 or WhatsApp number 03479001111. Identity of the informer shall be kept confidential.