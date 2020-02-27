Total Chaos- Hospitals in Pak lack facilities to treat corona patients

A number of hospitals have also been identified across the country as centres to quarantine and treat anyone who may be infected with the coronavirus.

Unfortunately, the hospitals lack appropriate facilities to deal with the deadly disease.

The healthcare facilities for those affected by corona virus at both the public as well as private hospitals of Pakistan are worsening with every passing day, putting a big question mark on the government’s ability to fight the disease.

Hospitals in Pakistan were neither making data entry of corona virus patients, nor setting up dedicated units to provide them treatment.

The protective nets that were previously being used for dengue are now used for corona patients. All the major hospitals lack isolation wards that are imperative to contain further spread of the disease.

According to the report, the government hospitals violating corona guidelines.