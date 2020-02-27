Rangers nab five suspects in Karachi involved in armed robberies

Sindh Rangers have apprehended the notorious gang of wanted robbers from Liaqatbad, Korangi and Nazimabad who were involved in crimes including robberies and murders.

The suspects include Kamran Amjad, Waqar Ali a.k.a Bantu, Asad a.k.a Chota, Sheraz a.k.a Sherran and Adnan ak.a Adi.

As per the initial investigation, the gang was involved in organized criminal activities such as armed robberies outside the banks and ATM, in markets and housing localities, street crimes etc.

Notably, the arms, ammunition including 5 pistols and snatched valuables were recovered from the suspects.

The gang was booked under the charges of killing Imran and Muhammad Emmad us Salam for resisting the robbery in Jacob Lines on 19tyh November and 28th December respectively.

More so, they killed a man, Inam Ali in front of his siter Dr Farheen while they were on their way from money exchanger near Soldier Bazar on 31st January.

The suspects were later handed over to the police to initiate legal proceedings.