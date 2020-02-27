Five women are being treated at PIMS hospital in the capital city on suspicion of being a coronavirus carrier.

“The samples of all five patients have been sent for testing and their reports are awaited,” an official said.

Notably the patients named Nargis, Begum, Abida, Raheel Bibi and Mariyum belong to Gilgit Hunza and recently travelled to Iran for pilgrimage.

While Pakistan has closed land borders with Iran, it has maintained air travel to and from China — increasingly a source of trade and commerce for the country.

Pakistan this week moved quickly to quarantine at least 270 people near the Iranian border after a group of pilgrims returned and briefly mixed with other residents.

Ziaullah Langove, home minister in southwestern Balochistan province, said there were nearly 10,000 Pakistanis still in Iran, mostly students and pilgrims that Iranian officials were planning to send back in small groups.