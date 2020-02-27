The event will take place in London on Saturday, April 11, the group announced on social media.

‘We as LGBTQI Muslims often find ourselves isolated, without community and frequently facing homophobic, biphobic, transphobic AND Islamaphobic abuse,’ Imaan explained in a crowdfunding campaign statement. ‘The event will build on the incredible events we organised in the past and feature panels, discussions, speakers, arts, culture and history – a first for LGBTQI Muslims.’



In 2019, Muslim LGBTQ+ charity Imaan successfully raised £10,000 via crowdfunding to make the event happen, and recently announced the date of the event via Twitter.

British-Iraqi writer Amrou Al-Kadhi said in a press release: “The media has tried to control the narrative about queer Islamic identities for too long, often thrusting us into a horrific culture war, as if Islam is the mortal enemy of queer identity.

“ImaanFest, Muslim Pride is the perfect counter-narrative, revelling in the joys of queer Muslim identities, and giving us the chance to make our own space.”

Imani added: “LGBTQIA+ Muslims are as beautiful and naturally occurring as the rainbow that represents us.