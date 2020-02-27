Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

The Balochistan government has announced to close all public and private educational institutes till 15th March after two cases of Coronavirus disease confirmed in Sindh.

The move came after when the Sindh government last night ordered closing all the schools in the province till Friday to avoid the Coronavirus disease.

220/ I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control. I will hold press conf tomorrow on return from Taftan. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 26, 2020

The notification clarified that all public and private educational institutes, as well as madrassas, would remain closed after two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Pakistan — one each in Karachi and Islamabad.

“The ongoing examinations of Grade 9 and Matriculation are also suspended,” Balochistan education minister said in a video message. “We want to keep our children safe.

“This step has only been taken as a safety measure and no one needs to panic,” he added.

The notification was approved by Secretary Secondary Education Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the schools in Balochistan were scheduled to reopen after winter vacation on 1st of March.

The first confirmed coronavirus patient, a 22-year-old man, had arrived in an aeroplane from Iran and has a history of travel to Tehran from where he reportedly acquired the virus, a spokesperson for the Sindh health department said.

The health department was, as of reporting time, examining the passengers he has travelled with. It was also set to dispatch a team to inspect his residence as well as his neighbourhood.