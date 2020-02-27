Imran Khan runs government through tweets, says Abbasi

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was running the government through tweets.

Addressing a rally in Islamabad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the incumbent government came to power by stealing the election.

“There is no government in the country,” he claimed.

He questioned the existence of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar by saying, “Has anyone seen Buzdar? Who wins through the rigging in the election is a thief, he added.

“The ruling party doesn’t even understand what the government is let alone know its work, responsibilities and duties,” Abbasi said.

The party still wants to run the government through threats, he added.

The PML-N leader said in his statement that Imran Khan is known for U-turns and incompetence, and challenged the premier to tell the people that flour and sugar crises were created to provide benefits to Khusro Bakhtiar and Jahangir Tareen.

Earlier, Ppposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, criticizing the government, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi is running the economy through his tongue instead of brain.

In a statement on Monday, he said that the ‘jungle’ will provide jobs and peace will be available in the ‘grave’.