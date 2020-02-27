PPP senator Rehman Malik calls Coronavirus threat to nation

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Rehman Malik has termed the Coronavirus a threat to national security.

An emergency meeting of the committee was held today under the chairmanship Rehman Malik on the spread and prevention of Coronavirus where he urged the government to take immediate action against the on-going disease.

During the meeting, the Coronavirus issue was raised as two cases have been confirmed.

Earlier, People’s Party (PPP) demanded that a parliamentary committee should be immediately formed for a continuous oversight over the government’s measures to prevent outbreak of deadly coronavirus in the country.

Senator Malik suggested the Ministry of Interior that all the airlines should be asked to provide the list of the passengers, their origin of flights with details and all should be screened for coronavirus at their arrival at airports throughout the country.

Malik appealed to people from Iran and China to have their hospitals inspected. He said that those who have come from Iran and China in the past should have their test done immediately.

Senator Rehman Malik said that this was a serious national issue and we all have to tackle it in united politics, he added.

The meeting was also was attended by Javed Abbasi, Tahir Bizenjo, Dr. Waseem Shahzad and other senators.